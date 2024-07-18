Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Hosts Innovation Vendor Fair [Image 5 of 6]

    MacDill Hosts Innovation Vendor Fair

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Technology is put on display during a Deployment Cell innovation fair at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. Twenty-nine vendors participated in the event, showcasing innovative products designed to ensure rapid mobility in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

