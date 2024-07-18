MacDill Hosts Innovation Vendor Fair

Military and Civilian representatives are given a tour during a Deployment Cell innovation fair at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. Twenty-nine vendors participated in the event, showcasing innovative products designed to ensure rapid mobility in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)
