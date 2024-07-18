Military and Civilian representatives are given a tour during a Deployment Cell innovation fair at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. Twenty-nine vendors participated in the event, showcasing innovative products designed to ensure rapid mobility in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:34 Photo ID: 8542623 VIRIN: 240717-F-MO432-1115 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.79 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Hosts Innovation Vendor Fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.