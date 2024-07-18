Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB welcomes new commander of 11th MSG [Image 2 of 2]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Angelique Nelson, right, 11th Mission Support commander, during the 11th MSG change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 16, 2024. A longstanding military tradition, passing the guidon symbolizes passing the unit responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
