JBAB welcomes new commander of 11th MSG

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Angelique Nelson, right, 11th Mission Support commander, during the 11th MSG change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 16, 2024. A longstanding military tradition, passing the guidon symbolizes passing the unit responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

