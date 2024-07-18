JBAB welcomes new commander of 11th MSG

U.S. Air Force Col Mark C. Betters, right, 11th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, during the 11th MSG change of command ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 16, 2024. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

