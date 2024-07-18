Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

240722-N-XA496-1103 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 22, 2024) Left to right, Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, outing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Pakistan Navy Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, incoming commander for CTF 150, pose for a photo following a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 22. CTF 150 is one of five task forces under CMF and conducts maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

