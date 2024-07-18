Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 6 of 6]

    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240722-N-XA496-1103 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 22, 2024) Left to right, Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, outing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Pakistan Navy Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, incoming commander for CTF 150, pose for a photo following a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, July 22. CTF 150 is one of five task forces under CMF and conducts maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8542386
    VIRIN: 240722-N-XA496-1103
    Resolution: 4194x2794
    Size: 929.59 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces&rsquo; Combined Task Force 150

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    Canada
    Change of command
    CMF
    CTF 150

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download