Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Pakistan Navy assumed command of a multinational task force responsible for maritime security in the Middle East during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 22.



Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews relinquished command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 to Pakistan Navy Commodore Asim Sohail Malik as the commander of Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, looked on. Matthews assumed command in January.



During Matthews’ time in command, CTF 150 conducted seven successful drug interdictions at sea, with more than 11,600 kg of illegal narcotics seized. These seizures prevented criminal and terrorist organizations from generating income for malign activities. He also met with key leaders from India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Pakistan and Tanzania to discuss about the importance of collaboration, information sharing and exchanging knowledge and best practices to address shared regional maritime security issues, including illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.



The CTF, established in February 2002, is one of five operational task forces under CMF and conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. The core staff of CTF 150 consisted of Australians, Bahrainis, Canadians, and New Zealanders.



“During the past six months I had the privilege to be the CTF 150 Commander and lead a highly competent multinational team. Today marks the end of the 6th Canadian Command of CTF 150, but not the end of this endeavor as Pakistan assumes command of CTF 150,” Matthews said, “I am grateful for Vice Adm. Wikoff’s leadership and for the support of the CMF team. I would like to extend my appreciation of all the nations who contributed to CTF 150’s successes. CTF 150 relies on the ability of CMF nations to work together toward the same goal and I am thankful for having being part of this world-class organization.”



Malik has held numerous key appointments in the Pakistan Navy, most recently as Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Fleet Headquarters. As the new commander of CTF 150, he brings extensive experience having worked with the task force previously. This change of command marks the thirteenth time Pakistan has commanded CTF 150.

Malik said his country’s frequent command of CTF 150 is a manifestation of the trust reposed in Pakistan Navy by coalition partners.



“It is an honor and a privilege to take command of Combined Task Force 150,” Malik said. “My team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and stability in the region. I praise Capt. Matthews and his team for their stanch commitment and commendable services to achieve the set objectives of CTF 150.”



CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.



Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 44 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

