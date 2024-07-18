First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron pose for a group photo during Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, July 16, 2024. Primo Specto is an agile combat employment-inspired initiative designed to drastically reduce the number of members needed to accomplish the mission, with this iteration bringing the number from over 100 to 26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT