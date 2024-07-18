A crate is hoisted into the air during Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, July 16, 2024. Primo Specto is an agile combat employment-inspired initiative designed to drastically reduce the number of members needed to accomplish the mission as well as pushing decision-making authority to the lowest level possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 03:43 Photo ID: 8542199 VIRIN: 240716-F-ZJ681-1041 Resolution: 5421x3607 Size: 13.22 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.