A crate is hoisted into the air during Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, July 16, 2024. Primo Specto is an agile combat employment-inspired initiative designed to drastically reduce the number of members needed to accomplish the mission as well as pushing decision-making authority to the lowest level possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|07.16.2024
|07.22.2024 03:43
|8542199
|240716-F-ZJ681-1041
|5421x3607
|13.22 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure
