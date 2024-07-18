Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure [Image 9 of 12]

    First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A crate is hoisted into the air during Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, July 16, 2024. Primo Specto is an agile combat employment-inspired initiative designed to drastically reduce the number of members needed to accomplish the mission as well as pushing decision-making authority to the lowest level possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8542199
    VIRIN: 240716-F-ZJ681-1041
    Resolution: 5421x3607
    Size: 13.22 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Look at 606th ACS New Crew Structure [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation
    606th ACS
    Primo Specto 24-1

