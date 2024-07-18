240721-N-WP746-1005

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 21, 2024) U.S. Navy musicians from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” perform for the crew of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as they rest for the weekend at the port of Limón, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 22:46 Photo ID: 8542077 VIRIN: 240721-N-WP746-1005 Resolution: 5455x3637 Size: 3.97 MB Location: LIMóN, CR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs in from the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.