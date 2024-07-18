240721-N-WP746-1005
LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 21, 2024) U.S. Navy musicians from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” perform for the crew of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as they rest for the weekend at the port of Limón, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 22:46
|Photo ID:
|8542077
|VIRIN:
|240721-N-WP746-1005
|Resolution:
|5455x3637
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs in from the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.