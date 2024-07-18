Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs in from the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240721-N-WP746-1001
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 21, 2024) U.S. Navy musicians from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” perform for personnel of Continuing Promise 2024 and the crew of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) as during the crew’s rest period at the port of Limón, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise 2024 is the 14th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which fosters goodwill, strengthens existing partnerships with partner nations, and forms new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 22:46
    Photo ID: 8542074
    VIRIN: 240721-N-WP746-1001
    Resolution: 5065x3377
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs in from the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

