    1st LAR Bn. Marines, LAVs arrive to Darwin for Exercise Predator’s Run 24 [Image 9 of 12]

    1st LAR Bn. Marines, LAVs arrive to Darwin for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, unload LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles at the Berrimah Railyard during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Darwin, NT, Australia, July 21, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 23:22
    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
