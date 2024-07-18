1st LAR Bn. Marines, LAVs arrive to Darwin for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas May, a liaison officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, assists removing chains from an LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle assigned to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at the Berrimah Railyard during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Darwin, NT, Australia, July 21, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with MRF-D 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. May is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

Date Taken: 07.21.2024
Photo by Cpl Earik Barton