    JBER hosts Artic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    JBER hosts Artic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepares to jump during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 21:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, JBER hosts Artic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER hosts Artic Thunder Open House 2024

    GoldenKnights
    ATOH 2024
    arcticthunderopenhouse
    ArcticThunder2024

