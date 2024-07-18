A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepares to jump during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. The Golden Knights are just one of the many aerial and ground performers at the airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Eli A. Rose)
|07.21.2024
|07.21.2024 21:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
This work, JBER hosts Artic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.