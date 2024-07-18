Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    JBER Hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Military members and their families board a shuttle bus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 21, 2024, for the Arctic Thunder Open House. The open house featured several aerial and ground performers, static displays, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The ATOH is a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen Eli A. Rose)

    This work, JBER Hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

