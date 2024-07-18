JBER Hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Military members and their families board a shuttle bus at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 21, 2024, for the Arctic Thunder Open House. The open house featured several aerial and ground performers, static displays, vendors, and a kids’ zone. The ATOH is a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen Eli A. Rose)

