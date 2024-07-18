U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Fischer, a 48th Fighter Wing pilot, talks with a visitor
during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July 20, 2024.
RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that celebrated the 75th anniversary of
NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon this year. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8541530
|VIRIN:
|240720-F-KM921-1063
|Resolution:
|3237x3516
|Size:
|597.96 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The United States Air Force participates in RIAT 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.