The United States Air Force participates in RIAT 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, is staged as a

static display during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July

20, 2024. RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that celebrated the 75th

anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon this year. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB