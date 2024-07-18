A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, is staged as a
static display during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July
20, 2024. RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that celebrated the 75th
anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon this year. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8541529
|VIRIN:
|240720-F-KM921-1035
|Resolution:
|4454x2963
|Size:
|676.07 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The United States Air Force participates in RIAT 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.