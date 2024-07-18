Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Air Force participates in RIAT 2024

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, is staged as a
    static display during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England, July
    20, 2024. RIAT is the world’s largest military airshow that celebrated the 75th
    anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon this year. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

