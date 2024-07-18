Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Whitely, a multiple launch rocket systems crewmember with 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, conducts a training exercise using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Orient Shield 24 at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Since its first iteration in 1982, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

