Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise [Image 7 of 11]

    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Whitely, left, and Sgt. Candelario Burciaga, right, both, multiple launch rocket systems crewmembers with 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, conduct a training exercise using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Orient Shield 24 at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Since its first iteration in 1982, Orient Shield has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific’s efforts in the areas of bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 02:44
    Photo ID: 8541318
    VIRIN: 240720-M-FO238-1102
    Resolution: 8200x5125
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise
    Participants of Orient Shield 24 conduct HIMARS Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    ORIENTSHIELD
    OS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download