Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel participate in a post run on Friday, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8540643
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-MD562-9182
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel Post Run [Image 41 of 41], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.