Soldiers of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel participate in a post run on Friday, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 19:25 Photo ID: 8540644 VIRIN: 240719-A-MD562-1104 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.44 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel Post Run [Image 41 of 41], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.