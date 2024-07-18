Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Marsh at the Royal International Air Tattoo [Image 2 of 12]

    Lt Marsh at the Royal International Air Tattoo

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, watches the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford alongside Miss United Kingdom Jessica Gagen in the UK on July 19, 2024. Throughout her visit, 2nd Lt Marsh spoke with expat US citizens about the benefits of serving in the Air Force, and she emphasized to everyone the importance of our allies and partners for airpower.(U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

