Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, answers questions from cadets at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in the UK on July 19, 2024. Throughout her visit, 2nd Lt Marsh spoke with expat US citizens about the benefits of serving in the Air Force, and she emphasized to everyone the importance of our allies and partners for airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8540363 VIRIN: 240719-F-PY937-2002 Resolution: 4495x2991 Size: 1.04 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt Marsh at the Royal International Air Tattoo [Image 12 of 12], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.