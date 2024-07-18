Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the POW/MIA flag for a parachute jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    This work, Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

