Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies in the POW/MIA flag for a parachute jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

