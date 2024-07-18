Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024

Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver for a parachute jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute demonstration was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

