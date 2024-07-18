Two Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, and aircrews from Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, attach a sling load hook to an aircraft during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers attach sling load hook during exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS