    Iowa Army National Guard Chinook approaches sling load exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Iowa Army National Guard Chinook approaches sling load exercise

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, approaches a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8540230
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-QX677-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Army National Guard Chinook approaches sling load exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    Sling load
    CH-47
    Iowa Army National Guard
    xCTC

