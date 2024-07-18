Iowa Army National Guard Chinook approaches sling load exercise

An Iowa Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, approaches a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Armani Wilson)

