    USS Green Bay LCAC Operations at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Green Bay LCAC Operations at White Beach Naval Facility

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Mike 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (July 17, 2024) U.S. Marines attached to the battalion landing team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), drive a light armored vehicle (LAV-25) onto a landing craft air cushioned (LCAC), assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, July 17, 2024. Both units are embarked aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay and embarked elements of the 31st MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike) 240717-N-UX839-1004

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8540134
    VIRIN: 240717-N-UX839-1004
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS Green Bay
    Naval Beacch Group 7

