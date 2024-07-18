USS Green Bay LCAC Operations at White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (July 17, 2024) A landing craft air cushioned (LCAC), assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 and embarked aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) transits towards the beach at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, July 17, 2024. Green Bay and embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John J. Mike) 240717-N-UX839-1003

