Test Track technical director sees engineers in New Mexico

Michelle Zeisset, 846th Test Squadron technical director, center, briefs the 49th Wing command team on the mission and operations of the Holloman High Speed Test Track during an immersion tour at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2024. The new 49th Wing command team toured Arnold Engineering Development Complex 704th Test Group squadrons and facilities to familiarize themselves with the essential missions conducted by the partner tenant units on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

