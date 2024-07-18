Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test Track technical director sees engineers in New Mexico [Image 3 of 3]

    Test Track technical director sees engineers in New Mexico

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    Michelle Zeisset, 846th Test Squadron technical director, center, briefs the 49th Wing command team on the mission and operations of the Holloman High Speed Test Track during an immersion tour at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2024. As a tenant unit of Holloman AFB, the Arnold Engineering Development Complex 704th Test Group works closely with 49th Wing leadership to carry out their mission successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
