    Security Augmentation Force (SAF) Training [Image 6 of 6]

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Platoon Sergeant Jobie “Jo” Howell conducts Security Augmentation Force (SAF) training with Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on July 19. SAF training aims to equip Marines with the necessary knowledge of police tactics and procedures in the event of activation. The training covers a range of activities such as range shooting, RAM vehicle searches, and OC contamination, among others.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8539244
    VIRIN: 240719-M-XD809-5726
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 15.41 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Security Augmentation Force (SAF) Training [Image 6 of 6], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #training #marines

