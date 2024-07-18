Platoon Sergeant Jobie “Jo” Howell conducts Security Augmentation Force (SAF) training with Marines aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on July 19. SAF training aims to equip Marines with the necessary knowledge of police tactics and procedures in the event of activation. The training covers a range of activities such as range shooting, RAM vehicle searches, and OC contamination, among others.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 17:07 Photo ID: 8539243 VIRIN: 240719-M-XD809-7815 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 6.64 MB Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US