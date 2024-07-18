Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, maneuver a CH-53K King Stallion with a heavy beam attached during helicopter support team operations at Tactical Landing Zone Condor on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 18, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage activities at landing zones; facilitate the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8538971
    VIRIN: 240718-M-GS031-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd MLG
    HST
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    CLR-2
    2nd DSB

