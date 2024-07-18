2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations at Tactical Landing Zone Condor on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 18, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage activities at landing zones; facilitate the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

