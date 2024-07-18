BARRE DE PACUARE, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Lt.j.g. Christina Hill conducts a survey with a Costa Rican man after his dog received service from veterinarians in Barre de Pacuare, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:20 Photo ID: 8538944 VIRIN: 240718-N-MY408-1131 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.54 MB Location: BARRE DE PACUARE, LIMóN, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 veterinary professionals provide care in a remote Costa Rican community [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.