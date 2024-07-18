Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 veterinary professionals provide care in a remote Costa Rican community

    Continuing Promise 2024 veterinary professionals provide care in a remote Costa Rican community

    MATINA, COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MATINA, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – U.S. Army Sgt. Stephany Velasco, assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, shares a laugh with a local dog owner before conducting an intravenous blood draw at Mawuamba Landing in Matina, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability.

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 veterinary professionals provide care in a remote Costa Rican community [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

