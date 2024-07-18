Continuing Promise 2024 veterinary professionals provide care in a remote Costa Rican community

MATINA, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – U.S. Army Sgt. Stephany Velasco, assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, shares a laugh with a local dog owner before conducting an intravenous blood draw at Mawuamba Landing in Matina, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability.

