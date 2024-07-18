A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger

MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES 07.19.2024 Courtesy Photo 23rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron corrosion control pose in front of a freshly painted A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2024.These skilled Airmen were involved in ensuring that the paint was successfully applied to the nose art along with the jet not corroding due to the strong chemicals present in the paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)