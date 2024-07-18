Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger [Image 8 of 8]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron corrosion control pose in front of a freshly painted A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2024.These skilled Airmen were involved in ensuring that the paint was successfully applied to the nose art along with the jet not corroding due to the strong chemicals present in the paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8538897
    VIRIN: 240719-F-JS667-1021
    Resolution: 3960x2829
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger
    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download