U.S. Staff Sgt. William Rogers, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, applies an Air Combat Command decal to an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a re-paint at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2024. Air Combat Command Moody Air Force Bases major command and is the primary force provider of combat airpower to U.S. warfighting commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8538896 VIRIN: 240719-F-JS667-1014 Resolution: 3963x2831 Size: 6.18 MB Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.