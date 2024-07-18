Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger [Image 7 of 8]

    A-10C Thunderbolt II becomes a Flying Tiger

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Staff Sgt. William Rogers, 23rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, applies an Air Combat Command decal to an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a re-paint at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 19, 2024. Air Combat Command Moody Air Force Bases major command and is the primary force provider of combat airpower to U.S. warfighting commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
