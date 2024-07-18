Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 07.12.2024 Courtesy Photo 307th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force members from the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and the 163d Attack Wing Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Hangar 79 of the Pacific Aviation Museum (PAM) Pearl Harbor, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The two squadrons have been taking part in an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Ford Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)