U.S. Air Force members from the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and the 163d Attack Wing Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Hangar 79 of the Pacific Aviation Museum (PAM) Pearl Harbor, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The two squadrons have been taking part in an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Ford Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)
|07.12.2024
|07.19.2024 14:00
|8538675
|240712-F-ML790-1009
|6048x4024
|1.8 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|3
|0
Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu
