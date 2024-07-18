Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu [Image 15 of 15]

    Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force members from the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and the 163d Attack Wing Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Hangar 79 of the Pacific Aviation Museum (PAM) Pearl Harbor, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The two squadrons have been taking part in an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Ford Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 14:00
    Photo ID: 8538675
    VIRIN: 240712-F-ML790-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu

    TAGS

    CES
    Civil Engineering Squadron
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    307th Bomb Wing
    Ready Now

