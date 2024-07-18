Bayou meets Blue Hawaii: Innovative Readiness Training mission brings Airmen from Barksdale AFB to Oahu

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force members from the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force members from the 307th Bomb Wing Civil Engineering Squadron and the 163d Attack Wing Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a group photo at Hangar 79 of the Pacific Aviation Museum (PAM) Pearl Harbor, on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2024. The two squadrons have been taking part in an Innovative Readiness Training mission at Ford Island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg) see less | View Image Page

Honolulu, Hawaii -- “Ready Now” is the mantra of every Reserve Citizen Airman and it was on full display when 307th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen took on an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) construction mission in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 1 to July 12.



The IRT program is a Department of Defense initiative designed to provide real-world training for military personnel while benefitting U.S. civilian communities.



This mission occurred at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island. A museum that preserves the rich legacy of World War II aviation and honors those who made great sacrifices during that time.



The 307th CES focused its efforts on making renovations to areas of Hangar 79, a significant structure for the museum. Hangar 79 withstood the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941, and still bears bullet holes incurred during the attack.



Today, it houses many historical aircraft for public display and is home to the Shealy Restoration Shop, which brings aircraft of decades past back to life.



According to the officer in charge of the IRT Ford Island mission, U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeremiah Wiltron, the renovations to Hangar 79 will save the museum an estimated $750,000 in labor and will include five rotations spanning from May through the end of August.



“The mission is to complete a bathroom demolition, remodel mezzanine upgrades, and electrification upgrades,” Wiltron said. “The 307th CES rotation is focusing on completing the bathroom rough-in, continuing the electrification upgrades on the mezzanine, and erecting our structural steel.”



This IRT provides the 307th CES Airmen with critical hands-on training that demands problem-solving skills and technical expertise, much like the challenges engineers would see in a deployment environment.



“This project has provided a lot of great training for trades that struggle to find opportunities,” Wiltron said. “Electrical and plumbing have had a great experience troubleshooting and building new facilities and circuits.”



Senior Master Sgt. Billy Smith, 307th CES mission site superintendent, said the unit brought 29 Airmen covering six different Air Force Specialty Codes: operations management, electrical, power pro, structural, plumbers, and HVAC.



“We have a good mix of newbies, and we have several senior vets that have been deployed or have been on other IRT missions,” said Smith. “We have some that this is their first Annual Training with Barksdale and rolling them into an IRT project has been eye-opening for them to see.”



The efforts of the 307th CES helped them prepare for deployed environments, but it also left a lasting impression on the local populace.



One resident who was very appreciative of the work being done was Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum education advisor, Dwayne Haynes.



“We love what they’re doing here,” Haynes said. “They are transforming Hangar 79 into a beautiful place for generations to come.”