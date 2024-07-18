128th Air Refueling Wing showcases new mobile boom simulator and Wisconsin Air National Guard readiness at 2024 EAA AirVenture

Youth from the EAA Air Camp learn how to use the mobile boom simulator at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee June 25. These future aviators toured the wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers, saw jet engines up close and tried their hand on the boom simulator. 128th Air Refueling Wing photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening

