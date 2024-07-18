128th Air Refueling Wing showcases new mobile boom simulator and Wisconsin Air National Guard readiness at 2024 EAA AirVenture

Courtesy Photo | Youth from the EAA Air Camp learn how to use the mobile boom simulator at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Youth from the EAA Air Camp learn how to use the mobile boom simulator at the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee June 25. These future aviators toured the wing’s KC-135 Stratotankers, saw jet engines up close and tried their hand on the boom simulator. 128th Air Refueling Wing photo by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening see less | View Image Page

by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening



The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 128th Air Refueling Wing is unveiling a state-of-the-art mobile boom simulator at the 2024 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This cutting-edge tool is designed to train boom operators and demonstrates the extraordinary nature of an air refueling mission and the crucial role of the operators in the process.



The new mobile simulator is a significant addition for the 128th Air Refueling Wing, providing a realistic and immersive environment for skills training, which allows operators to practice the delicate and precise maneuvers required to transfer fuel to various types of aircraft in mid-flight.



The simulator, which replicates the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker, complete with high-fidelity controls and displays that mimic real-world refueling missions, has been certified by the U.S. Air Force for boom operator training missions in lieu of actual flight time



In addition to the mobile boom simulator, the 128th Air Refueling Wing will put an actual KC-135 Stratotanker on display at this year’s week-long EAA AirVenture, offering guided tours and answering questions. The presence of the 128th Air Refueling Wing at the event underscores the vital role of aerial refueling to extend the range and endurance of U.S. and allied aircraft around the globe. Thanks to its equipment and force readiness, the Wing is also able to support airlift and medical evacuation missions, thus contributing to global mobility and humanitarian efforts.



The 128th Air Refueling Wing is one of 15 Air National Guard bases currently in the running to receive a larger fuel tanker, the new KC-46A Pegasus, with a fly-by-wire control system for the boom and equipped with self-protection, defensive and communication features. With recently updated infrastructure and unparalleled energy resilience, the Wisconsin Air National Guard is uniquely positioned to house the new KC-46A Pegasus.



If Wisconsin is selected by the U.S. Air Force to receive the larger aircraft fuel tanker, eight new KC-46 jets would replace the current fleet.



The 2024 EAA AirVenture, known as the world's largest aviation celebration, provides the perfect platform for debuting the simulator. With thousands of aviation enthusiasts, industry professionals, and military personnel in attendance, it showcases the latest advancements in aviation technology and innovation. Airmen will demonstrate the simulator, showcasing its capabilities to the public and visitors will experience firsthand the complexity of aerial refueling, gaining a deeper appreciation for the skill and precision required by boom operators.



Col. Charles Merkel, 128th Air Refueling Wing commander, highlighted the importance of the new simulator as a fantastic training and recruiting tool and a great way to show off the Wing’s unique mission set.



"The introduction of the mobile boom simulator marks a major milestone for our recruiting capabilities," he said. "It allows the public to have a glimpse of what our boom operators see while they are performing their extraordinary mission. The simulator itself was constructed by our own Airmen to showcase our mission to the public. We are really proud of the work they did creating a mobile simulator."



Master Sgt. Elvis Alvarado, a former boom operator and current recruiter, shared his excitement about the simulator. "It’s a game-changer for us,” Alvarado said. “It feels incredibly realistic and gives potential recruits a great idea about what our mission entails. It’s one thing to tell people about our mission — it’s next-level to show them.”



The introduction of the mobile boom simulator is expected to have a lasting impact on the training, recruiting and readiness of the 128th Air Refueling Wing. As the unit continues to adapt to evolving mission requirements, this new tool will play a crucial role in ensuring that airmen remain at the forefront of aerial refueling expertise.



For more information on the 128th Air Refueling Wing and their participation in the 2024 EAA AirVenture, visit their official website or follow them on social media.



