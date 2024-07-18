Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCoE leaders name 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    MSCoE leaders name 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (left), and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala (right), pose for a photo with the 2024 MSCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, with Company A, 795th Military Police Battalion, during a July 12 awards ceremony in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

    This work, MSCoE leaders name 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

