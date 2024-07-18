Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad [Image 1 of 3]

    1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, poses with the winners of the 2024 MSCoE Best Squad Competition July 12 during an award ceremony at Lincoln Hall Auditorium. The winning squad, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, includes Sgt. 1st Class Jason Day, Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, Sgt. Wilfredo Rodriguez, Spc. Andrew Burgees and Pfc. Daniel Cruz.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8537911
    VIRIN: 240712-A-FH875-1009
    Resolution: 3965x1824
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad
    MSCoE leaders name 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Fort Leonard Wood to host first-ever Protection and Maneuver Support Senior Leader Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download