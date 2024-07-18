1st Engineer Brigade Soldiers win title of MSCoE Best Squad

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, poses with the winners of the 2024 MSCoE Best Squad Competition July 12 during an award ceremony at Lincoln Hall Auditorium. The winning squad, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, includes Sgt. 1st Class Jason Day, Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, Sgt. Wilfredo Rodriguez, Spc. Andrew Burgees and Pfc. Daniel Cruz.
