    EOD bomb suit portrait [Image 6 of 8]

    EOD bomb suit portrait

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility poses for a portrait in an EOD bomb suit at an undisclosed location, June 21, 2024. EOD technicians employ special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm, and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property, and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    VIRIN: 240621-Z-YH478-1145
    Resolution: 5667x3778
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    bomb suit
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

