A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility poses for a portrait in an EOD bomb suit at an undisclosed location, June 21, 2024. EOD technicians employ special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm, and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property, and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 05:38 Photo ID: 8537728 VIRIN: 240621-Z-YH478-1141 Resolution: 6310x4207 Size: 12.05 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD bomb suit portrait [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.