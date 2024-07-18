HH-60G Airlift Retirement

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordon Martinez, HH-60G Pave Hawk craftsman, smiles for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 56th RGS and 62nd Airlift Squadron uploaded an HH-60, tail number A6114, for retirement in preparation for the arrival of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

