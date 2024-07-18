HH-60G Airlift Retirement

U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, HH-60G Pave Hawk journeyman, verifies clearance for an HH-60, tail number A6114, to be loaded into a C-17 Globemaster at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2024. A6114 assigned to the 56th RGS was uploaded and taken to the boneyard in preparation of the arrival of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 04:43
|Photo ID:
|8537648
|VIRIN:
|240714-F-MO337-1137
|Resolution:
|1280x852
|Size:
|142.76 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
