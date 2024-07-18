Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60G Airlift Retirement [Image 7 of 8]

    HH-60G Airlift Retirement

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, HH-60G Pave Hawk journeyman, verifies clearance for an HH-60, tail number A6114, to be loaded into a C-17 Globemaster at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2024. A6114 assigned to the 56th RGS was uploaded and taken to the boneyard in preparation of the arrival of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 04:43
    Photo ID: 8537648
    VIRIN: 240714-F-MO337-1137
    Resolution: 1280x852
    Size: 142.76 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60G Airlift Retirement [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Rescue
    HH-60G
    Helo
    RGS

