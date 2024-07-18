U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, HH-60G Pave Hawk journeyman, verifies clearance for an HH-60, tail number A6114, to be loaded into a C-17 Globemaster at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2024. A6114 assigned to the 56th RGS was uploaded and taken to the boneyard in preparation of the arrival of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 04:43 Photo ID: 8537648 VIRIN: 240714-F-MO337-1137 Resolution: 1280x852 Size: 142.76 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HH-60G Airlift Retirement [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.