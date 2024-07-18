Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike [Image 14 of 16]

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Chief Petty Officer Mark Almario is awarded the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal for exceptional performance as the health services support operations chief for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade after a command hike aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. 3rd MEB trains their physical readiness in preparation for future operations and potential crisis response in the Indo-Pacific region. Almario is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8537542
    VIRIN: 240719-M-XI993-1015
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike [Image 16 of 16], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    marinecorps
    IIIMEF
    capable
    #lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download