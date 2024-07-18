3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike

Chief Petty Officer Mark Almario is awarded the Navy and Marine Commendation Medal for exceptional performance as the health services support operations chief for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade after a command hike aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. 3rd MEB trains their physical readiness in preparation for future operations and potential crisis response in the Indo-Pacific region. Almario is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

