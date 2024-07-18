Marines and Sailors with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade hike aboard Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024, led by Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, the commanding general of 3rd MEB, and Col. William J. Matory, the 3rd MEB assistant chief of staff for operations. 3rd MEB trains their physical readiness in preparation for future operations and potential crisis response in the Indo-Pacific region. Hall is a native of Georgia and Matory is a native of Washington, D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8537541
|VIRIN:
|240719-M-XI993-1013
|Resolution:
|4177x3092
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Hike [Image 16 of 16], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.